A SoftBank Group affiliate has teamed up with an Estonian startup in a bid to accelerate Japan’s efforts to mobilize self-driving buses in 50 locations by 2025.

Tokyo-based Boldly plans to have self-driving buses operating in eight new areas in Japan this fiscal year to cater to rapidly aging communities. The diminutive, eight-seater driverless transporters will be manufactured by Estonia-based Auve Tech, Boldly said in a statement.

The SoftBank-owned startup is also in discussion with government officials on potential rule changes and a budget hike for next-generation public transportation systems in the country with the world’s oldest population, according to Boldly CEO Yuki Saji. The first of Auve’s buses, branded MiCa, is expected to start commercial services this summer after seeking regulatory approval.