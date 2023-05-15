A meeting of the government’s top economic council on Monday focused on whether recent rises in inflation and wage growth suggest Japan was approaching a sustained exit from deflation.

With inflation accelerating globally and wage growth picking up in Japan, discussions also touched on the desirable timing to end the Bank of Japan’s ultraloose monetary policy, a government official told reporters.

“While there have been some positive signs in recent data, we must ensure they are stable and sustainable so that Japan won’t revert to deflation,” the Cabinet Office said, according to handout material released after the meeting.