  • Balendra 'Balen' Shah, mayor of Kathmandu, at his office in the capital city of Nepal in November. Shah, a popular rapper who sings about corruption and poverty, won his unlikely bid to become mayor over two major-party candidates, and appears to have inspired a wave of young, independent candidates across Nepal. | SAUMYA KHANDELWAL / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KATHMANDU, Nepal – Before he aspired to Kathmandu’s highest office, Balendra Shah appeared on the city’s rooftops, a singer facing off in rap battles or filming music videos.

His songs, which focused on poverty, underdevelopment and the rot he saw at the root of Nepal’s entrenched political culture, drew an avid following among the country’s youths.

One song, “Balidan” (Nepali for “sacrifice”), has drawn 7 million views on YouTube.

