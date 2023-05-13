Kansai Electric Power Co. and four other Japanese power companies have submitted to the industry ministry plans to improve their business operations after unauthorized accesses to customer information managed by subsidiaries.

Under the plans submitted Friday, the companies will terminate the sharing of computer systems between the parents and their power transmission and distribution units while improving employee awareness of legal compliance through training programs.

The four others are Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co., Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.