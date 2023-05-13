Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are set to discuss concern about China’s use of “economic coercion” in its dealings abroad as part of their larger joint statement set to be crafted after they meet next week, according to a U.S. official familiar with the discussions.

The statement, a likely component of the overall communique that will be released by leaders during the May 19 to 21 summit in Hiroshima, is expected to be paired with a broader written proposal on how the seven advanced economies will work together to counter “economic coercion” from any country.

The main G7 statement is set to include “a section specific to China” with a list of concerns that include “economic coercion and other behavior that we have seen specifically from the (People’s Republic of China),” the official said Friday.