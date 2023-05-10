  • Police officers investigate in Tokyo's Ota Ward after a junior high school student was stabbed on Wednesday. | KYODO
A junior high school student was stabbed in Tokyo’s Ota Ward on Wednesday, with a 61-year-old man arrested following the incident.

The 13-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital, but his injuries appeared to not be life-threatening.

Yasunori Yamashita was arrested on the scene after a passerby reported to the police that a boy had been stabbed at around 8 a.m. in Ota Ward’s Kamata district. He had blood on his hands and clothes when he was arrested.

