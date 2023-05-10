Mitsubishi Motors has denied reports that it plans to bow out of China as competition among automakers there continues to intensify.

“No decisions have been made about leaving the market but it has become clear we need a plan to overcome difficulties in China,” CEO Takao Kato told reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Motors’ plant in Changsha, Hunan province, suspended production in March. The carmaker’s joint venture partner, Guangzhou Automobile Group, then didn’t list the production and sales numbers for Mitsubishi for the first time in April, triggering speculation the two companies were cutting ties.