Four teenagers were arrested on Monday after a brazen daylight robbery at a luxury watch shop in Tokyo’s Ginza district, with the masked assailants threatening the staff before smashing showcases and stealing merchandise.

At around 6:15 p.m., three suspects entered the Quark Ginza 888 shop, threatening the staff with a knife before using crowbar-like objects to break into showcases, escaping in a rental car which had the license plate switched, investigative sources said.

There were five employees in the store at the time but none were injured, NHK reported. The broadcaster said police are probing the possibility that over 100 luxury watches were taken from the Ginza shop and that more suspects were involved, as witnesses said two men were waiting in the car during the incident.