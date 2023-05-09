Trudging along Bangkok’s hot and dusty streets, green candidates struggle to canvass support ahead of Thailand’s election, with record-breaking pollution failing to spur anything more than political hot air.

For the past three months, much of the kingdom has been choking on dangerous air pollution, with smoke from forest fires and farmers burning crop stubble suffocating northern Chiang Mai and cloaking the capital with hazardous smog.

Despite the region facing recent record-breaking heat waves and worsening flooding due in part to rising sea levels, green movements have gained little traction with Thai voters.