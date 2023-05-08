An explosion at a train station in northern Tokyo left a woman injured on Monday, with police taking a man believed to be a foreign national into custody, a report said.

According to investigators, security camera footage shows a man placing an apparent coffee can near a ticket machine at Nishi-Arai Station in Adachi Ward before walking away, NHK reported.

The can exploded at around 4 p.m., injuring the woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s. A station employee called the police after hearing the sound of an explosion.