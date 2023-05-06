More than half of the bogus Georgia electors who were convened in December 2020 to try to keep former President Donald Trump in power have taken immunity deals in the investigation into election interference there, according to a court filing Friday and people with knowledge of the inquiry.

In addition, Craig Gillen, the former deputy independent counsel in the 1980s-era Iran Contra scandal, has been hired to represent a fake elector who could still face criminal charges, David Shafer, the head of the Georgia Republican Party. Gillen specializes in cases involving racketeering, which is among the charges being weighed by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia.

Willis’ office has spent more than two years investigating whether the former president and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia, which Trump narrowly lost to President Joe Biden. A special grand jury that heard evidence in the case for roughly seven months recommended more than a dozen people for indictments, and its forewoman strongly hinted in an interview with The New York Times in February that Trump was among them.