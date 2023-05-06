Japan and France will hold so-called two-plus-two security talks online among their foreign and defense ministers on Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry has said.
The talks will focus on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and defense, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine, according to the ministry.
It will be the seventh two-plus-two meeting between Japan and France and the first since January 2022.
