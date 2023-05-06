  • French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, in January. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, in January. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • JIJI

Japan and France will hold so-called two-plus-two security talks online among their foreign and defense ministers on Tuesday, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

The talks will focus on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and defense, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine, according to the ministry.

It will be the seventh two-plus-two meeting between Japan and France and the first since January 2022.

