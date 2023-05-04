  • Tokyo reported 994 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down 669 from a week before. | KYODO
Tokyo reported 994 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down 669 from a week before.

There were three new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was unchanged from Wednesday at six.

On Wednesday, a total of 16,505 people were newly found positive for COVID-19 in Japan, an increase of about 3,400 from a week earlier.

