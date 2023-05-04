With Indo-Pacific countries ramping up defense spending, especially on naval capabilities, particular attention is being given to assets that will become core elements in next-generation naval fleets: unmanned systems.

Commonly known as drones, these systems come in all shapes and sizes and can be used on land, in the air and at sea, particularly in inhospitable or dangerous environments.

They are designed to minimize human losses while substantially adding to a force’s capabilities, which is why they are often referred to as force multipliers.