Radwan Hisham Wahba fled Syria in 2012 for Sudan, hoping to build a new life after being shot when his country collapsed into civil war. Now, as violence engulfs his adopted home, he and many other Syrians living there are on the move once more.

Days after escaping the bloodshed in Khartoum as military factions turned on each other in a new war, Wahba is camping in the streets of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast waiting for passage to safety and another fresh start.

“Let’s just say that wherever the Syrian goes he will live through war,” said Wahba, from Zamalka near Damascus.