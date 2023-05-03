  • Police officers guard the entrance to a school in Belgrade following a shooting at the facility on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Belgrade – Eight students and a security guard were killed during a school shooting in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Wednesday, the interior ministry said, as police arrested a teenage student suspected of carrying out the attack.

The incident rocked the Balkan nation, where there has not been a school shooting of this magnitude in decades.

The shooting occurred at 8:40 a.m. at an elementary school in Belgrade’s downtown Vracar district.

