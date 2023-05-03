Travel agency Kinki Nippon Tourist said Tuesday that it may have overcharged around 80 municipalities by up to ¥1.6 billion in total over commissioned work related to COVID-19 vaccination programs.
The company said it will return the overcharged funds after the amount is finalized.
Kinki Nippon Tourist President Masahiko Takaura apologized for the overcharging at a news conference in Tokyo, saying, “We betrayed trust.”
