  Kinki Nippon Tourist President Masahiko Takaura (center) speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.
    Kinki Nippon Tourist President Masahiko Takaura (center) speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Travel agency Kinki Nippon Tourist said Tuesday that it may have overcharged around 80 municipalities by up to ¥1.6 billion in total over commissioned work related to COVID-19 vaccination programs.

The company said it will return the overcharged funds after the amount is finalized.

Kinki Nippon Tourist President Masahiko Takaura apologized for the overcharging at a news conference in Tokyo, saying, “We betrayed trust.”

KEYWORDS

