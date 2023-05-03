  • Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Social media influencers from India's majority faith have cultivated large audiences by spreading false demographic data, to claim the country is being transformed into an Islamic state. | AFP-JIJI
New Delhi – Amit Upadhyay repeats online misinformation as he claims to know why India’s population is growing: he says his Muslim neighbors are having too many babies, so Hindu women have a responsibility to bear more of their own.

A pharmacist by trade, Upadhyay is one of many social media influencers from India’s majority faith to have cultivated large audiences by spreading false demographic data, to claim the country is being refashioned into an Islamic state.

For them, last month’s announcement that India had overtaken China to become the world’s most populous nation was not a cause for celebration, but a call to action.

