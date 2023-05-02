Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who threatened on Twitter to release sarin at a station in Chiba Prefecture and called herself the Reiwa Era version of Shoko Asahara, who was the mastermind behind the 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo subway system.

Miyuki Yamamoto, who ran unsuccessfully for the Funabashi Municipal Assembly in Chiba Prefecture last month, was arrested Monday on suspicion of obstructing business with fraudulent information.

“Today at exactly 1 p.m., I will spread sarin inside Funabashi Station. I am the Shoko Asahara of the Reiwa Era,” Yamamoto posted on Twitter on Sunday morning. The post has since been taken down.