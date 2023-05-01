It’s been less than a decade since the first common-law partnership system was introduced in Japan.

In the time since, hundreds of municipalities across the country have followed suit, offering a way to recognize same-sex couples in the eyes of the local governments. Still, Japan is the only one of the Group of Seven countries that has not legalized same-sex marriage or established a ban on discrimination of LGBTQ+ individuals at the national level, a difference that is looming over the upcoming G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month.

There are at least 271 municipalities across Japan that have partnership systems according to Marriage for All Japan. But what’s not so common — yet growing — is the number of municipalities that have installed “familyship” systems.