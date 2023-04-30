With the COVID-19 crisis subsiding, scores of lawmakers are set to travel abroad during this year’s Golden Week holiday period, which runs through next weekend.

According to official reports dated Thursday from both chambers of parliament, 75 lawmakers, excluding Cabinet ministers, are planning to make overseas trips during the period, almost on par with the figure in 2019, before the pandemic.

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is scheduled to visit the United States, Mexico and Cuba for a week from Sunday. He is expected to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials during the tour.