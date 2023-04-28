Inflation in Tokyo has unexpectedly accelerated again, suggesting stronger than forecast underlying price strength as the Bank of Japan prepares to release its latest inflation projections at Gov. Kazuo Ueda’s first monetary policy meeting.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.5% in the capital in April, picking up speed from the previous month’s 3.2% pace as processed food prices continued to strengthen, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry on Friday. Economists had expected the reading to match its pace in March, after two months of slowing down.

Inflation in Tokyo is a leading indicator of the nationwide trend.