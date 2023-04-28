  • At the Group of Seven digital and technology ministers meeting, Japan will aim to push forward its 'Data Free Flow with Trust' concept. | BLOOMBERG
At a meeting of Group of Seven ministers in charge of digital and technology policies in Gunma Prefecture this weekend, Japan will strive to bring its fellow members on board with efforts to promote free cross-border flows of data.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the use of generative artificial intelligence applications, such as ChatGPT, and how they should be governed.

Due to rapid digitalization around the world, the amount of data generated and its value are only increasing, with many calling data the “new oil” of the 21st century.

