  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,663 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up by about 200 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,420.6, compared to 1,205.1 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria remained unchanged from Wednesday at four, while four deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.

