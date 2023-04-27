Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of female executives in major companies to 30% or more by 2030.

Women represented only 11.4% of executives in major listed companies in Japan in 2022, according to a Cabinet Office survey, although the figure has been rising in recent years.

“We seek to have the ratio of women among executives at 30% or more by 2030 in companies that are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market,” Kishida told officials at a meeting on gender equality.