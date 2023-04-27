Nomura Holdings’s profit fell for the third straight year since Kentaro Okuda became its chief executive officer, as market turmoil adds to headwinds for his turnaround.
Muted client sentiment and lackluster deal-making weighed on revenue at the Japanese brokerage while its overseas operations have now lost money in 10 out of the past 12 years, according to filings.
Meanwhile, it emerged the firm’s Frankfurt offices are being searched as part of a probe into the Cum-Ex tax dividend scandal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.