Tokyo police arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of offering a drink containing a sleep-inducing drug to a female college student and committing an indecent act against her.

The arrest of Takanori Matsumiya, an employee of a hostess bar, came after the police this month began full-scale use of a test kit that can determine in just a few minutes whether a sexual assault victim has been given a so-called date rape drug.

The Metropolitan Police Department has distributed the rapid test kit to all of its police stations except those on remote islands. This is the first such initiative in Japan.