India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said Monday.

“By the end of this month, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China,” the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs said.

Last week, the U.N.’s annual State of World Population report had said the milestone would come by midyear 2023.