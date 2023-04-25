One of the best-known names in global aviation is preparing to step back from the front lines.

Tony Fernandes, the larger-than-life character credited with revolutionizing budget air travel in Asia, plans to focus more on areas such as health, education and private equity.

The 58-year-old Malaysian would be moving on as the industry emerges from COVID-19. Like other carriers, AirAsia, the group Fernandes founded, was floored by the pandemic. It’s no longer quite the empire it once was, having closed down ventures in Japan and India, but still operates airlines out of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, and plans a Cambodia launch.