Fox News, in announcing Monday that it’s parted ways with Tucker Carlson, is losing a host who brought in millions of viewers but proved too much to handle even for corporate chiefs Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.

Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems uncovered evidence that Carlson insulted his management, colleagues and guests. A still unresolved suit by former Fox producer Abby Grossberg accuses the popular host of misogyny and contributing to a hostile workplace. After Fox agreed to settle Dominion’s defamation case for a record $787.5 million, the Murdochs decided it was time to say goodbye to their star.

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp.’s chief executive officer, and Suzanne Scott, who heads Fox News, made the decision Friday night to let Carlson go, according to a person familiar with the situation.