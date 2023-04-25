Japan’s securities industry is working to attract new investors by taking advantage of the planned expansion of a tax-exempt investment program known as the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA), beginning in 2024.

Roughly 20 years after the Japanese government first put up the banner of “from savings to investments,” young people are showing a keen interest in investments, probably out of concern for their post-retirement funds. Deep-rooted wariness about investment losses, however, remains an impediment to a greater embrace of risk assets.

The focus will be on whether the government initiative can inspire the largely conservative public to pivot away from bank deposits.