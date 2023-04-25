Just a few years ago, getting a bank loan to finance early-stage ventures was a rare occurrence in Japan. That’s now changing, according to Tokyo-based software startup Techtouch Inc.

“We even get approached by different branches of the same bank,” said Masaya Nakade, the firm’s chief financial officer. The company is in talks with three megabanks about loans and seriously considering making a deal with one of them, he said.

Lenders including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and Mizuho Bank are planning to increase the staff they allocate to startup businesses, representatives say, in a move driven by the government’s plan to stimulate entrepreneurship. Bankers see additional revenue as clients mature.