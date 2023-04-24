Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Monday that the central bank’s inflation forecasts must be “quite strong and close to 2%” in the coming year to consider tweaking the so-called yield curve control (YCC).
“At present, trend inflation is below 2%, so we must maintain monetary easing,” Ueda told parliament. “But when trend inflation is projected to reach 2%, the BOJ must normalize monetary policy.”
Ueda’s comments come ahead of a two-day BOJ policy meeting that kicks off on Thursday, where the board will produce fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.