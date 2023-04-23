Tokyo reported 1,138 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, up by 250 from a week before.
Three fatal cases were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the nation’s capital, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the city’s criteria was unchanged from Saturday at four.
On Saturday, Japan reported 10,716 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, up by some 2,100 from a week before.
