  • Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo on Sunday. | REUTERS

Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya and Harajuku districts were even more colorful this weekend as the Tokyo Rainbow Pride event returned to full capacity for the first time in four years, with advocates working to drive momentum for more progressive LGBTQ policies.

Tokyo Rainbow Pride is one of Asia’s largest LGBTQ-related events, with over 200,000 people taking part this year under the theme, “Press on Till Japan Changes.”

But the event comes at a challenging time for the country’s LGBTQ community, as it is uncertain whether Japan’s parliament can adopt a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ people ahead of the Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima next month.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED