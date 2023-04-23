Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya and Harajuku districts were even more colorful this weekend as the Tokyo Rainbow Pride event returned to full capacity for the first time in four years, with advocates working to drive momentum for more progressive LGBTQ policies.

Tokyo Rainbow Pride is one of Asia’s largest LGBTQ-related events, with over 200,000 people taking part this year under the theme, “Press on Till Japan Changes.”

But the event comes at a challenging time for the country’s LGBTQ community, as it is uncertain whether Japan’s parliament can adopt a bill to promote understanding of LGBTQ people ahead of the Group of Seven leaders summit in Hiroshima next month.