Three Self-Defense Forces aircraft have arrived in Djibouti, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan, where military clashes are intensifying.

The three planes, including a C-130 and C-2 transport aircraft, will be stationed in Djibouti, a country in the Horn of Africa about 1,200 kilometers southeast of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, while the ministry and SDF assess the situation in the country to determine the timing for the operation.

A total of 63 Japanese citizens, including embassy staff, were in Sudan as of Wednesday, a government official said earlier.