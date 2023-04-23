Voters are casting their ballots Sunday to select candidates who will fill five vacant seats in parliament, about a week after a man threw an explosive device at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign speech.

The outcome of the polls has drawn attention since it could affect Kishida’s decision on when to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election, with the timing likely to follow a Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima next month, political pundits said.

Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party hopes to retain the three seats held before Sunday’s elections, with his Cabinet’s approval ratings picking up on the back of his diplomatic achievements, including a surprise visit to Ukraine on March 21.