The Group of Seven countries are considering working together to promote quality direct investment that would lead to the creation of jobs in emerging and developing economies and the ensuring of economic security, sources said on Saturday.

The G7 countries are hoping to help such economies achieve sustainable economic growth with the support of direct investment by foreign companies, instead of loans that need to be repaid.

The seven major democracies are slated to discuss the plan at a meeting of their finance ministers and central bank chiefs to be held in the city of Niigata for three days from May 11, according to informed sources. The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.