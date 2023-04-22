Researchers from around the world have embarked on an effort to try to build a system allowing humanity to anticipate violent conflicts before they erupt — and thus potentially prevent them.

They will examine dramatic advances in artificial intelligence and how the decisions taken by the world’s leaders could be swayed at a time when war in Ukraine has reshaped reality for tens of millions of people.

“We are living in a crisis society … and different kinds of nondesirable futures exist,” said Sirkka Heinonen, a professor of future studies at Finland’s Turku University.