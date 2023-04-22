  • With artificial intelligence, experts warn that if we wait much longer to set the ethical requirements, premises and regulations to steer it in the right direction, it could be too late. | REUTERS
GENEVA – Researchers from around the world have embarked on an effort to try to build a system allowing humanity to anticipate violent conflicts before they erupt — and thus potentially prevent them.

They will examine dramatic advances in artificial intelligence and how the decisions taken by the world’s leaders could be swayed at a time when war in Ukraine has reshaped reality for tens of millions of people.

“We are living in a crisis society … and different kinds of nondesirable futures exist,” said Sirkka Heinonen, a professor of future studies at Finland’s Turku University.

