Sydney – Deep-sea explorers said Saturday they had located the wreck of a World War II Japanese transport ship, the Montevideo Maru, which was torpedoed off the Philippines killing nearly 1,000 Australians aboard.
The ship — sunk on July 1, 1942, by a U.S. submarine whose crew did not realize it carried prisoners of war — was found at a depth of more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles), said the maritime archaeology group Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission.
The sinking of the Montevideo Maru was Australia’s worst-ever maritime disaster, killing an estimated 979 Australian citizens including at least 850 troops.
