Two warring generals whose rivalry has plunged Sudan into bitter conflict were for years legitimized by an international community more focused on appeasement than on accountability, experts say.

“The international community has a lot to answer for here,” Sudanese analyst Kholood Khair said, as deadly fighting raged in the country for nearly a week.

“It was their poorly thought out political process which really ratcheted up tensions,” said Khair, founder of the Confluence Advisory think tank.