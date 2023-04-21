  • Demonstrators at the Women's Day march in Tokyo on March 8 | BLOOMBERG
    Demonstrators at the Women's Day march in Tokyo on March 8 | BLOOMBERG

A health ministry panel on Friday approved the country’s first abortion pill, which would provide an alternative to a surgical procedure amid calls for progress in women’s reproductive rights and gender equality.

For around 30 years, abortion pills have been used overseas, with over 80 nations having them available. Japan has been criticized for lagging behind other nations.

British drug manufacturer Linepharma filed for approval of the Mefeego pill pack in December 2021.

