  • Three colored spots on each half of the brain illuminate special locations that connect to areas involved in thinking, planning and control of basic bodily functions such as heart rate. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say that these sites represent a nexus between the body and the mind. | WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / VIA REUTERS
    Three colored spots on each half of the brain illuminate special locations that connect to areas involved in thinking, planning and control of basic bodily functions such as heart rate. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say that these sites represent a nexus between the body and the mind. | WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / VIA REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The relationship between the human mind and body has been a subject that has challenged great thinkers for millennia, including the philosophers Aristotle and Descartes. The answer, however, appears to reside in the very structure of the brain.

Researchers said on Wednesday they have discovered that parts of the brain region called the motor cortex that govern body movement are connected with a network involved in thinking, planning, mental arousal, pain, and control of internal organs, as well as functions such as blood pressure and heart rate.

They identified a previously unknown system within the motor cortex manifested in multiple nodes that are located in between areas of the brain already known to be responsible for the movement of specific body parts — hands, feet and face — and are engaged when many different body movements are performed together.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW