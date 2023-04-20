  • The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen, said that its member societies are expected to log a record loss in fiscal 2023. | AFP-JIJI
The National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen, said Thursday that its member societies are expected to log a record loss in fiscal 2023.

The combined loss is projected to reach ¥562.3 billion in the year through next March due mainly to rising contributions to the medical care service for the elderly, said the group of health insurance societies for employees of large corporations and their families.

The average real premium rate, or the rate at which premiums would be able to cover the loss entirely, stood at a record 10.10%.

