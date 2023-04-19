NATO wants to strike a deal with China over rules outlining the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies in the military domain, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

The organization is pushing to develop shared universal standards for new technologies, following up on an AI strategy agreed among the alliance’s members that outlines principles for responsible use.

“The next step would be to engage with China, both on these values and principles but also to perhaps agree on some rules of the road for responsible use,” Stoltenberg told a NATO conference on arms control and disarmament, by video link. He added that his staff was in regular contact with their counterparts in capitals including Beijing.