French President Emmanuel Macron is looking to reverse a string of disappointing diplomatic forays by approaching China with a plan he believes could potentially lead to talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron has tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to work with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to establish a framework that could be used as a basis for future negotiations, according to people familiar with the plans.

“As President Xi Jinping stressed, there are no magic pills to solve the crisis,” a spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry said. The spokesperson added that all parties would need to “accumulate mutual trust to create conditions for a truce and peace talks.”