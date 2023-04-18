Top diplomats from Group of Seven countries used a joint statement Tuesday wrapping up days of talks to bat away doubts and emphasize their unity in tackling pressing geopolitical challenges, including Chinese assertiveness over Taiwan and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In the joint communique, released after three days of intensive discussions in the resort city of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, G7 foreign ministers said they had underlined their “strong sense of unity as the world navigates grave threats to the international system” while reaffirming their “commitment to collective action” in addressing these challenges.

The joint statement came after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month calling for European powers not to be “followers” of the United States or China, amid their escalating feud over the fate of self-ruled Taiwan. The remarks had added to pressure on G7 diplomats ahead of their summit.