Seoul – The Japanese and South Korean government resumed their security dialogue on Monday after a suspension of about five years that was prompted by deteriorated bilateral relations.

Foreign and defense officials from the two countries met in Seoul on the day and discussed ways to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

The bilateral security dialogue last took place in March 2018 but was suspended after the bilateral relationship worsened, including over an incident in which a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese Self-Defense Forces plane, in December 2018.

