The Self-Defense Forces on Monday continued a mission to recover the remaining bodies and part of a UH-60JA helicopter from the ocean floor after two who had been aboard the chopper that went missing with 10 personnel aboard off Okinawa Prefecture were found the previous day.

On Sunday, the Ground Self-Defense Force said two of five bodies discovered in recent days had officially been confirmed dead after they were pulled up from the ocean floor. It was the first official confirmation of deaths in the incident since the chopper disappeared earlier this month.

The SDF said Monday it was working as quickly as possible to recover three remaining three bodies still underwater. A damaged part of the chopper has also been located and is expected to be retrieved by a private salvage company.