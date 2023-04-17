Sega Sammy Holdings said Monday it planned to acquire Finland’s Rovio Entertainment for €706 million ($776 million) to bolster its mobile gaming business, sending Rovio shares soaring.

Sega Sammy will offer €9.25 for each share of the company behind the mobile game Angry Birds, a 19% premium over Friday’s closing price, in its tender offer bid set to be launched around May 8.

Following the announcement, Rovio shares rose as much as 18.8% in early trade in Europe.